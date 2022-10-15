The 25-year-old World Champion Pankaj Advani, current Asian Snooker No.2 and national champion Ishpreet Singh, top stars Rupesh Shah, Dhruv Sitwala, Sourav Kothari will be among 35-star players will be action representing their employers in the 18th PSPB Inter Unit Billiards and Snooker Tournament starting here on Sunday.

Among the other players turning out for their employers will be 2019 World 6-Reds champion Laxman Rawat, former World Team Snooker bronze medallist Brijesh Damani, and former National Billiards No.2 Dhvaj Haria.

Current Asian Snooker No.2 and National Champion Ishpreet Singh will be representing the host organisation GAIL.

The Team ONGC will be led by Advani along with his star-studded team members like Rupesh Shah, Dhruv Sitwala and Sourav Kothari.

Team IOCL will be led by former World Games gold medallist and Asian Snooker Champion, Aditya Mehta will be in action. He will be accompanied by 2019 World 6 Reds Champion Laxman Rawat, former World Team Snooker bronze medallist Brijesh Damani, and former National Billiards No.2 Dhvaj Haria.

Team BPCL has the representation of former World Masters Team Snooker champion Devendra Joshi, current World 6 Reds Champion S. Shrikrishna, World Team Cup Champion Manan Chandra, and former National 6 Reds champion Shahbaaz Adil Khan.

For the Non-Professional category events, the defending champion Arif Akhtar will be seen in action.

20221015-213206