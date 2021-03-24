Actor Pankaj Berry has joined the cast of the television show “Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii”. He will play the role of a “baba”, or holy man, who will help the Awasthi Parivar to get rid of a “dosh” (fault) in protagonist Aparshakti’s “kundli” (birth chart).

Talking about his character, he says he is confident the audience will love it.

“My character of the baba will add a little spice and make the show merrier. I am sure that the audience will shower the same love and endearment to this role as they have done for my previous roles,” he says.

The team has been very “warm-hearted and welcoming” to him, he adds.

“I am super happy and excited to be part of the sitcom that is making people laugh on a regular basis. I feel that Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, is a blessing to me as the show has the combination of young and veteran artists who are making it a delight to watch on the screen. All of them are so warm-hearted and welcoming,” he says.

“Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

