Veteran actor Pankaj Berry will be seen playing the character of an egoistic father in the new show ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’.

The show deals with a relevant social issue when parents are left alone because their kids shift to foreign countries for better career. Pankaj is shown as a father, who is depressed because of his sons and his ego always stops him from making an effort to meet them or sort out their differences.

He said: “I am thrilled to be a part of this show and excited to play the role of a father who’s hurt, and ego comes in the way of reconciling with his son.”

The 66-year-old actor made his TV debut with ‘Gul Gulshan Gulfaam’ and also went on to act in ‘Tenali Rama’, ‘Junoon’, ‘Ek Tha Rusty’, ‘Swabhimaan’, Peshwa Bajirao’ and he was last seen in ‘Kaatelal & Sons’.

Briefing about the show and sharing its concept, he added: “This show is a story of migration and through it, we hope to create conversations between families and encourage them to be more transparent, accepting, and reciprocate as we believe communication is key to avoid conflicts in a family.”

‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’ is produced by Rashmi Sharma. It will be airing soon on Sony SAB.

