Pankaj Tripathi delivers motivational speech to IIT Kharagpur students

Pankaj Tripathi, who has been shooting for the next instalment of cult buddy comedy franchise ‘Fukrey’ in Delhi, took time off the sets and made a special visit to one of India’s reputed educational institutes – IIT Kharagpur – to deliver a special speech for the students.

Pankaj spoke about the importance of education in today’s times. He stressed on the fact that there should be clarity of thought when it comes to life and career goals for all students alike.

Pankaj said, “I’ve always advocated young minds and their ways of understanding today’s education system and dealing with it. It was my privilege to be the part of a session in conversation with the students of IIT Kharagpur, which is one of the most reputed and oldest educational institutions in the country. I took out sometime from my ongoing shooting schedule to speak to these students who are the future of our country.

He added: “During the conversation I tried to share my experience, knowledge that I gained over the years benefiting them in some way or the other. It was a two communication session an exchange of knowledge and wisdom between the newer and experienced generation. I thoroughly enjoyed the entire conversation with them and look forward to being part for such healthy conversation.”

