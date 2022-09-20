ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pankaj Tripathi: I would like to direct a movie

NewsWire
0
0

Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi loves telling a story, and he wants to try his hands at directing movies.

Pankaj said: “I came in because I love the process and how the actor becomes a part of the story telling. Coming from a small village in Bihar, I grew up listening to stories. Now I have developed a liking for telling stories too.”

“So, apart from acting, I would like to direct a movie. A producer also plays an important part, but it is the director who has the vision of the story.”

The actor has been part of many movies, but it was Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ in 2012 that turned out to be his breakthrough performance.

The actor was last seen in the film ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’. He is now gearing up for ‘Fukrey 3’ and ‘OMG 2 – Oh My God!’.

20220920-135405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Naga Shaurya to star in director Pawan Basamsetti’s comedy film next

    Meiyang Chang: Casting should be on talent, not ethnicity; celebrate diversity

    Sasikumar congratulates fencing champ Bhavani Devi for winning gold

    Big B asks ‘KBC 14’ contestant if raid scenes are properly...