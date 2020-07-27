Why Pankaj Tripathi loves local experiences & new places

Actor Pankaj Tripathi believes that travel helps in getting a perspective.

Disconnecting from the mundane and rejuvenating with every project has been the life Pankaj prefers. So, every time there’s an opportunity to shoot for schedules outside the city, he looks forward to it with gusto. He admits that before confirming the shoot dates, he always confirms the location for outdoor shoots.

Depending on whether it’s interesting or not, he marks out places he would like to visit and things he would like to do.