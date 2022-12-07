ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sanjana Sanghi start shooting for untitled film in Mumbai

Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi and Parvathy Thiruvothu are coming together for a yet-to-be-titled movie. The film, touted as an investigative drama with a heart-warming story of a dysfunctional family coming together, is currently being shot in Mumbai and will later be shot in Kolkata.

The film is being directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury – a National Award-winning filmmaker, who helmed the Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Pink’.

Talking about the project, Pankaj Tripathi said, “There are reasons why I agreed to do this film. First, I’ve read a lot of scripts lately, and this one was one of the most amazing ones. Secondly, I’ve always wanted to work with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury who is a very fine director.”

The story has been jointly written by Viraf Sarkari, Ritesh Shah and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, and is slated to release in 2023.

For Parvathy Thiruvothu, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Wonder Women’, the untitled film “is a massive opportunity to dismantle and unlearn.”

The actress said, “That’s always an amazing and scary process so you need people you can do a sort of trust fall while you create a character so perceptive. That’s the best part for me about joining the team.”

Actress Sanjana Sanghi said, “It was that rare moment every artist craves for, to hear a story that you resonate and connect with so deeply and instantly, and one that reminds you why you became an actor in the first place. To be collaborating with Pankaj Sir in our father-daughter drama directed by Tony Da, is a confluence of many beautiful forces and such an incredible honour. I can’t wait to bring our pure yet complex tale to our audiences.”

The film also stars Jaya Ahsan, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja and Varun Buddhadev.

The untitled film is being produced by Wiz Films, KVN and HT Content Studio. It’s a Wiz Films Production in association with Opus Communications.

