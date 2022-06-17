Actor Pankaj Tripathi shared the “wonderful” moment when he received a standing ovation as well as thunderous applause when he won an award at the recently concluded IIFA awards held at Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi.

The actor said that he was so overwhelmed by the response from the audience for his win at the event that he was actually confused about which film he won the award for.

Pankaj Tripathi later asked the media in Abu Dhabi to tell him whether it was his performance in ‘Ludo’ or ’83’ which had gotten him the IIFA award in the Supporting Role Male category.

Pankaj Tripathi played a dangerous don Rahul Satyendra “Sattu” Tripathi in ‘Ludo’, which was a black comedy movie released in 2020 helmed by Anurag Basu.

In ‘83’, Tripathi played the role of PR Man Singh, manager of the Indian cricket team for the 1983 World Cup in the Kabir Khan sports biopic which released in 2021.

Pankaj Tripathi won the IIFA Best Supporting Actor Male for his performance in the movie, ‘Ludo’. Recently, the actor opened up with Bollywood Hungama and said, “I was so overwhelmed that I didn’t know. Kriti Sanon (who presented the award) had announced that it was for Ludo, but I was blank about which film I won this for. I was overwhelmed so didn’t hear it. The noise was also such that I couldn’t have heard it.”

Pankaj also spoke about the reaction of the audience to his win. He said, “It was a wonderful and an unforgettable moment. I just stood there with my hands folded and people would not go silent. I didn’t grasp it instantly but realised after stepping down from the stage that it’s wonderful that I have this connection with people here where most of the people are from Abu Dhabi. I said there also that I don’t know what to say in speech because your claps said it all for me, you gave the speech on my behalf. I couldn’t even properly say thanks to producers T-Series or Anurag dada. My wife was sitting there and I asked her and my daughter later in the night if they felt bad that I couldn’t mention them in the speech. But it was such a soulful moment for me that I had forgotten everything at that point. I just said thanks to the audience for their love. ”

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in the movie, ‘Bachchhan Pandey’ and will be seen next in the June 24 releasing movie, ‘Sherdil: The Pilhibit Saga’. He will also soon start filming for the third season of the blockbuster Amazon Prime Video series ‘Mirzapur’ in which he plays the role of Kaleen Bhaiya.