Pankaj Tripathi to promote khadi

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi will help promote a self-reliant economy by emphasising on the importance of using khadi.

“Khadi is not a cloth but a thought that leads to improvement of rural economy. I was approached by the Ministry of Industries Bihar, whose officials know me since my theatre days. I personally believe khadi doesn’t need an ambassador but I believe in the spirit that khadi entails. I have an emotional connection with the initiative,” he said.

“As an artiste, I believe we need to promote khadi because it has far reaching benefits for the rural economy. As evident from the humanitarian crisis created by the pandemic, we need to strengthen rural India. People from villages wouldn’t be allured to work in big cities,” he added.

He has urged his fans to use more khadi products.

“I want young people to buy more locally made khadi goods for their wardrobe. Greater consumption will lead to greater production which in turn, will help local craftsmen attached with grass root level textile industries. Rural economy will in turn help strengthen the nation,” he said.

