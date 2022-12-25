ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is playing the role of former Prime Minister of India – Atal Bihari Vajpayee – in the biopic ‘Main Atal Hoon’, and his first look from the film was released by the makers on Sunday on the occasion of the stateman’s birth anniversary.

The first look shows him dressed in the Indian attire of kurta and dhoti and shows many sides of Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a poet, a statesman, a leader and a humanitarian.

The film is being helmed by National Award winning director, Ravi Jadhav and written by Utkarsh Naithani with music composed by Salim-Sulaiman with lyrics by Sameer, while Sonu Nigam has rendered vocals for the motion video announcement.

Presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma, aMain Atal Hoon’ will release in cinemas in December 2023.

