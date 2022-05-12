‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’ is a dark humoured movie which is inspired from true events. Written and directed by the award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, the movie is a story that talks about the harmful consequences of urbanisation, the age old man-animal conflict combined with abject poverty which results in a strange and eccentric practice that takes place in a village that resides bordering a forest.

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji has been the recipient of National Awards multiple times and he has directed some acclaimed movies like ‘Jaatishwar’, ‘Autograph’, Rajkahani’, ‘Chotushkone’, ‘Ek Je Chilo Raja’, among others.

‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’ is the director’s second Hindi movie, the first being a period drama, released in 2017, titled, ‘Begum Jaan’.

Srijit Mukherji is a filmmaker whose accolades are not limited to National Awards. He has also received international acclaim in various Film Festivals around the world such as MIAAC Film Festival New York, London Indian Film Festival, Palm Springs International Film Festival, California, Glasgow International Film Festival and Abu Dhabi International Film Festival among others.

Speaking about his soon to be released movie, which, also happens to be his dream project, Srijit Mukherji says, “I am glad to re-unite with Reliance Entertainment to make ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’. I got inspired by the real incident of tragic practises in villages bordering the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and I knew I had to capture it in my next. It takes great courage to sacrifice one’s life to save the family and my film revolves around this heroism with a focus on man & nature conflict. This subject is really close to my heart and I hope it will ignite the same emotions with the audiences regarding various social issues in our society.”

‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’ has been produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in collaboration with Match Cut Productions.

The movie stars talent powerhouse Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi in important roles. It will release in cinemas on June 24, 2022.