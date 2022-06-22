Pankaj Tripathi has shared that his wife Mridula Tripathi will be a part of his soon to release movie, ‘Sherdil: The Pilhibit Saga’. The movie will release in cinemas on June 24, 2022.

This will be Mridula’s first appearance in a movie and Pankaj Tripathi shared how his wife landed the cameo appearance in his movie. He also shared that she did not wish to be paid for her work.

Mridula’s cameo role in the movie will see her playing the character of a Bengali woman.

Speaking with India Today, Pankaj Tripathi said, “My wife Mridula will be debuting with Sherdil. She has done one scene in the film. Director Srijit Mukerjee, who has a Bengali connection with my wife, asked her to come on the sets and promised to give her one scene. She immediately said yes because she got to wear a beautiful Bengali saree in the film. It was an easy bribe; she didn’t even get paid.”

Pankaj made this revelation when he was asked if his daughter Aashi Tripathi who travelled with him for the IIFA awards in Abu Dhabi has shown any interest or inclination towards acting.

To this, Pankaj said, “As of now she has no plans to enter Bollywood. Right now, she is studying. I haven’t seen the future yet but will see when the time comes. For now, I want her to study hard and play sports. But she writes really well, she is very good at literature and is at the top of her class. Also, she reads a lot, but for now, she hasn’t shown any interest. Will see what happens in the future.”

Pankaj Tripathi met his wife Mridula at a wedding in 1993 when the two of them were still in school. Initially, they had a hard time convincing both sides of the family because Pankaj’s sister was married to Mridula’s brother and the general custom in their family is to avoid two marriages in the same family.

Eventually though they succeeded in convincing their family and tied the knot in January 2004. Their daughter Aashi was born in 2006.

Pankaj’s upcoming movie, ‘Sherdil: The Pilhibit Saga’ will release in cinemas on June 24 and it is inspired by true events that transpired in the Pilhibit Tiger Reserve.

The movie has been helmed by Srijit Mukherji and it also includes Sayani Gupta and Neeraj Kabi in the star cast.

