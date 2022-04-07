ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pankhuri Awasthi inspired by Aishwarya Rai for her role in ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’

‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ actress Pankhuri Awasthi talks about taking inspiration from Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her role in the show.

Pankhuri says she premised her character Kaju from Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character in the 1999 film ‘Taal’

The actress shares: “The title track of the show is very beautiful, and ‘Taal’ is the best in itself. When it comes to dancing on this song in the show, the first person who comes to mind is the renowned Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai. Because no one could have envisioned this song better than her.”

“Especially when during my recent photoshoot for the show ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ I was shown a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as a reference on how to pose in my Pahari look. So it’s not a stretch to say that I drew inspiration for Kaju from her. I hope that my character will be adored by the audience and that people will continue to love my character,” she adds.

The show, which is produced by Film Farm India, will soon transmit viewers to a new love story. Whereas actress Pankhuri Awasthi will be seen in the role of Kaju, a hill tourist guide, Ishaan Dhawan will be seen as photographer Neil Khurana, and Meera Deosthale will play a special character in which she will be seen as a mentally challenged person.

Peelu Vidyarthi, Vishal Chaudhary, Amrapali Gupta, and Ananya Khare are among others.

‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ will start from April 18 on Star Bharat.

