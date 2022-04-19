ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishan Dhavan open up on their characters in ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’

NewsWire
The TV drama ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ is going to showcase an emotional love story between a female tourist guide played by Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and a professional photographer essayed by Ishan Dhavan.

Pankhuri and Ishan talk about their roles in the show.

Pankhuri says: “I am immensely pleased and elated to be playing the role of Kaju, a tourist guide from Uttarakhand, in my upcoming show ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’. The character of Kaju is special to me for her fight to make a place for herself and eliminate the stereotypical thinking of a male dominated society.”

Ishan shares further about his character, saying: “It surely feels great and surreal to get an opportunity to play the main lead Neel in a show as this is the first show that I’ll be playing as a lead. I have had an interesting journey so far and I am looking forward to my new show and hope that the audience loves it.”

On the other hand, Meera Deosthale also comments about her strong character.

“I’m immensely grateful for my upcoming show. My character Pari is very different from the previous characters that I have played on TV. Also, I can confirm that it will be the first time for a girl to play such a character on Indian television.”

Produced by Rupali Guha, the show revolves around two individuals – Kaju and Neel. Kaju is a female tourist guide and Neel is a photographer by profession. It features Amrapali Gupta, Ananya Khare, Vishal Chaudhary, Patrali Chattopadhyay, Alpesh Dhakan, Rishi Khurana, Vicky Ahuja, Sushil Parashar, Akshita Arora, Jaya Ojha and others.

‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’ airs on Star Bharat.

