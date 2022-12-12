TV actress Pankhuri Awasthy is all set to re-enter the show ‘Maddam Sir’ as an artificial intelligence officer. She left it in 2021 as her character was shown shot dead but now it is shown that she has been recreated using computer technology.

Talking about her comeback, she shares: “To me, Mira will always be a very special character that I have portrayed on Indian television and getting an opportunity to make a comeback to the same show feels like a homecoming.”

The actress, who is known for her roles in shows like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, is quite happy to be part of the show again.

She adds: “This time, the viewers will witness an advanced version of the AI and Mira G as she returns to the Mahila Police Thana as an upgraded version of herself. Her much-awaited entry to MPT will bring exciting twists and turns.”

The popular sitcom highlights the lives of four female officers in Lucknow’s Mahila Police Thana. As the show addresses social issues through four women police officers it is titled, ‘Maddam Sir’. Apart from it, there is a Chingaari Gang in the show which is run by a bunch of women, who use violence for justice.

‘Maddam Sir’ airs on Sony SAB.

