Panneerselvam also announces candidate for Erode East bypoll

The AIADMK deposed leader O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday announced that A. Senthilmurugan will be his faction’s candidate for the February 27 Erode East byelection.

Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK during its General Council meet in July 2022.

The EPS faction of the AIADMK has announced veteran leader and former MLA, K.S. Thennarasu as its candidate.

The Erode East by-election was necessitated following the passing away of the sitting legislator, E. Thirumahan Everaa of the Congress party. The DMK front has announced senior Congress leader, E.V.K.S. Elangovan, father of late Everaa, as its candidate.

20230201-192202

