INDIASPORTS

Pant reveals reason behind accident as Dhami calls

NewsWire
0
0

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met cricketer Rishabh Pant at Max Hospital in Dehradun on Sunday.

The 25-year-old cricketer had met an accident after his Mercedes car lost control while he was driving from Delhi to Roorkee on December 30.

The Chief Minister said that there is a lot of improvement in Pant’s health.

During the meeting, Pant pointed out that the cause of the accident was a pothole or some black thing on the road.

Earlier reports suggested that the accident happened because Pant fell asleep at the wheel.

Regarding his further treatment, the wicketkeeper batsman said that the decision has to be taken by the BCCI and the doctors.

“Only they (BCCI and doctors) will decide what to do,” Pant said, adding that he is satisfied with ongoing treatment and there is improvement in his health now.

Chief Minister Dhami also met the doctors treating the cricketer to enquire about his condition.

The Chief Minister later met Pant’s family at the hospital, and assured them of all support by the state government for the treatment.

20230101-181804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First look of Dhanush-starrer ‘Vaathi’ released

    Gastronomy: Single Malts and Indian Food

    Confidence & success comes from India’s small towns: Ameya Prabhu at...

    Mystery behind high abundance of Lithium in some evolved stars traced