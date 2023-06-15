SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Pant’s recovery going faster than expected; Bumrah, Shreyas could return for Asia Cup: Report

Rishabh Pant, who is recuperating from injuries sustained in a serious car accident in December last year, is recovering at a faster than expected pace, which has surprised the BCCI and medical staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

A report in ESPNCricinfo says that the BCCI is attempting to fast-track Pant’s rehab in order to try and get him ready for the ODI World Cup this year in October-November, while adding that the recovery process is likely to last longer.

“Pant is believed to be largely pain-free, and while skill work is still “quite some time away”, he is currently increasing his lower-body and upper-body mobility exercises under the guidance of physio S Rajnikanth, who has previously worked with several India age-group teams and has also been part of the Delhi Capitals support staff.

Rajnikanth had previously helped rehabilitate Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and M Vijay from serious injuries. Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj, another NCA physio, has been with Pant ever since he was airlifted to Mumbai, days after the car crash,” said the report.

Notably, the 25-year old Pant posted a video on his social media account on Wednesday of him climbing stairs without any support.

The report added that Pant’s rehab is filled with sessions of aqua therapy, light swimming, and table tennis, while spending time conducting interactive sessions with batches of age-group cricketers — male and female –attending training camps at the NCA.

Pant, who made his international cricket debut in February 2017, was last seen in action when India sealed a 2-0 Test series victory over Bangladesh in December 2022. He has been keeping himself occupied and positive, and watched the recent World Test Championship final with other India players doing rehab at the NCA, like Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Prasidh Krishna.

Meanwhile, the report also said NCA medical staff is optimistic about Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer being available for the Asia Cup from August 31 to September 17.

Bumrah, who suffered a recurring back injury and has been out of action after T20Is against Australia last year, underwent a surgery in New Zealand in March.

“Bumrah is mainly doing physiotherapy but has recently started light bowling workloads, which will gradually increase,” the report added.

On the other hand, Shreyas, troubled by a bulging disc in his lower back, had to be pulled out mid-way from the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in March in Ahmedabad. He underwent surgery in London in May and is now undergoing physiotherapy.

