INDIA

Paper leak: Assam class 10 board exam cancelled

NewsWire
0
0

Assam’s class 10 board examination scheduled on Monday has been cancelled amid allegations of paper leak, officials said.

In a notification late on Sunday night, the Board of Secondary Education in Assam (SEBA) said, “This is for information to all concerned that, a news is telecast in the section of media today evening that the hand written model question paper of HSLC examination of General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13th March, 2023 (Monday) is available in the hands of some candidate and it is also spread in the social media.”

“We have a belief that such news may create a confusion in the minds of the candidates and keeping in view of this, the examination of General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13th March, 2023 (Monday) is hereby cancelled. The next date of the examination of the subject General Science shall be notified in due course,” it added.

Director General of Police in Assam, G.P. Singh informed that the state Crime Investigation Department will investigate the matter and will take necessary action against the perpetrators behind the paper leak.

“Reference media reports of leakage of General Science (C3) question paper of HSLC examination scheduled for March 13th 2023 conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam – A criminal case has been registered and would be investigated by CID Assam. We would bring the culprits and conspirators to law,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, students have been staging a protest outside many examination centres across the state expressing their displeasure on last minute cancellation of the examination.

20230313-101003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NGT asks solar firm to plant 10 times trees cut by...

    TN Governor R.N. Ravi unfurls national flag at Republic Day celebrations...

    Tamil Nadu: Avadi commissionerate begins bicycle patrolling

    I am simply overwhelmed: National Award-winning filmmaker Ojaswee Sharma