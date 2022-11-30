INDIA

Paper leak case: CBI raids 14 locations in J&K; books 20 (Ld)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday lodged a case in connection with alleged irregularities in the examination conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the post of Accounts Assistant, Finance Department, and conducted search operations at around 14 locations in the union territory.

A senior CBI official said that the case was registered against 20 accused including then member (JKAS) of J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB), then Medical officer of BSF Frontier HQ, Paloura, private persons, private company and others.

The search operations were also conducted at the premises of the accused including then Member of JKSSB.

The written test for the recruitment was conducted by JKSSB on March 6, 2022. The results were declared on April 21.

“There were allegations regarding malpractices in the examination and the J&K government constituted an inquiry committee to look into the same. The report of the Committee revealed the alleged conspiracy among officials of JKSSB, private company based in Bengaluru, ‘beneficiaries candidates’ and others causing gross irregularities in conduct of examination,” said a CBI official.

The CBI learnt during the investigation about the leakage of question paper to “some select high profile candidates”.

The CBI said that violation of rules by JKSSB in assigning the task of setting question paper to a Bengaluru based private company and forgery were also found.

