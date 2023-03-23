INDIA

Paper leak case: KTR sends legal notice to Cong, BJP leaders

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana’s cabinet minister K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday sent legal notice to state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy and BJP president Bandi Sanjay for making baseless allegations against him in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case.

KTR said he sent legal notice to Congress and BJP leaders for dragging his name into the paper leak case to drive political mileage and defame the government.

The minister slammed both the leaders for being ignorant of the fact TSPSC is a Constitutional body and it works independently.

KTR said TSPSC was formed to independently conduct exams for recruitment of government employees with no role for the government but ignoring these facts, Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy hatched a conspiracy by projecting as if the exams are conducted by the government.

The minister made it clear that he would not tolerate such cheap attempts to drag his name into the case for political mileage.

The BRS leader said with their ridiculous statements in the past both Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy had become a laughing stock in the public.

KTR alleged that Congress and BJP were spreading lies with a conspiracy to stop the process of recruitment of employees.

He said the same leaders had earlier stated that the job notifications issued by the government are a conspiracy and had appealed to youth to leave the exams and join them in politics.

20230323-205604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka HC issues notices to state, Centre over illegal detention of...

    Punjab recklessly fulfilling poll promises at cost of exchequer

    ‘Raj cows fast-tracking village economy & clearing air’

    Korean scribe covering Hockey WC falls into open drain in Bhubaneswar