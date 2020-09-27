Paper leak: Chairman of Assam police recruitment board resigns

Guwahati, Sep 27 (IANS) The chairman of Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Pradeep Kumar quit the post on Sunday citing moral responsibility for the recruitment test paper leak that resulted in the cancellation of the written exam on September 20, even as a probe into the Sub-Inspector recruitment scam is underway.

“I apologise to the candidates and their families,” Kumar, a former IPS officer, said in his resignation letter submitted to the government.

Following the direction of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the CID and the crime branch of Assam Police are probing the exam paper leak issue.

The investigating team has raided various locations including that of former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prasanta Kumar Dutta, who is now on the run.

According to the police, so far 13 people, including a woman employee of the state irrigation department and one from the Special Task Force of Assam Police, have been arrested in connection the scam amid the investigation, which is being personally supervised by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta.

On September 20, the SLPRB had cancelled the written test a few minutes after it had started following the leakage of the question paper in the social media.

Over 66,000 candidates had appeared in 154 centres in all the 33 districts for the written test for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors in Assam Police.

There are reports that ex-DIG Dutta along with few political leaders have absconded to Nepal as the former police officer’s daughter lived there.

Assam Police have already contacted the External Affairs Ministry to take appropriate action against the absconders.

–IANS

sc/pgh