Paper leak: Oppn demands resignation of Assam minister

After the Science question paper of Class 10 Board exam was leaked, the opposition in Assam launched an offensive against the government and demanded the resignation of state education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday.

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) announced the cancellation of Monday’s examination late Sunday night after the paper leak came to light.

After the Class 10 Board examination started in the state, several allegations have surfaced over the paper leak in other subjects. However, Ranoj Pegu, the minister of education, called the claims untrue and refuted the charges that the exam papers had been leaked.

On the second day of the Budget Session in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday, the opposition parties confronted the BJP-led government on the paper leak issue.

Congress leaders Debabrata Saikia and Rakibul Hussain claimed that the opposition wished to raise the matter in the House, but was prevented from doing so.

The Congress has requested a thorough investigation into the situation under the supervision of a high court judge.

“The education minister should quit,” demanded Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi.

“The Assam Chief Minister is the one who always hogs the limelight. He gives himself all the praise. Then he ought to take the responsibility for the question paper leak also,” Gogoi said.

Meanwhile, facing criticism from all corners, SEBA has scheduled a new examination date for the Science paper. The students will appear on March 30 for the examination.

