Papon joins virtual fundraising concert for Amphan victims

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) On World Music Day on June 21, singer Papon will champion the cause of relief for Amphan victims through a virtual concert.

Papon, who has a cult following thanks to melodies like “Jiyein kyun”, “Kaun mera” and “Moh moh ke dhaage”, will be joining musical duo Sourendro-Soumyojit’s initiative “Be For Bengal”, a concert for the relief of victims of the Amphan cyclone. The fundraiser event will be held on June 21.

“I wish for Bengal to get back on its feet and be the joyous state it has always been. It has been my second home and I have an inexplicable bond with the people and their music. Kudos to Sourendro-Soumyojit duo for making this virtual concert happen and I pray the efforts of the artists performing will see fruition,” Papon said.

At the music gig, Papon plans to croon a particular song that he intends to keep it a surprise for the audience.

Celebrities including Sharmila Tagore, Rashid Khan, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Rekha Bhardwaj, Kaushiki Chakraborty and Usha Uthup, have backed the initiative.

