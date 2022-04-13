ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Papon, Shreya Ghoshal bring a trilingual love song ‘Koi Nidiya Kiyaw’

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Papon has teamed up with singer Shreya Ghoshal for a trilingual love song titled ‘Koi Nidiya Kiyaw’.

Papon says, “‘Koi Nidiya Kiyaw’ is a beautiful song rooted in three sweet languages. It’s a tribute to those who speak Tiwa, Bodo and Assamese. This is a truly special song because through it I’ve reunited with Shreya Ghoshal. It’s always such a joy to sing with her. I am assured that this song will convey the message of love.”

The two musicians have sung hits such as ‘Tu’, ‘Rim Jhim Gire Sawan’, ‘Ghar Bhara Sa Lage’ and ‘Esheche Raat’ among others together.

Ghoshal added: “The combination of three languages in a song is a first for me. I’m happy to be singing in Assamese after so long. It’s wonderful to be teaming up with Papon. Both of us have tried to bring something novel to music lovers. I’m excited now that the song is out.”

The highlight of the Papon and Shreya duet is that it’s an amalgamation of three languages – Tiwa, Bodo and Assamese. Penned by Keshab Nayan and directed by Parasher Baruah, the song stars Shreya Ghoshal, Papon Helina Daimary, Jay Saikia, and Keshab Nayan.

20220413-134007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘King Richard’ director: Will’s of an age where he can add...

    Javed Akhtar recalls how Cong, BJP worked unitedly on copyright law

    Sharwanand’s ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’ fetches Rs 25 cr for non-theatrical rights

    Freddie Highmore on how he researched for role in ‘The Good...