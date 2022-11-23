Folk-fusion singer Papon, who is best known for his tracks ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ and ‘Kaun Mera and Kyon’, is all set to perform at Lachit Divas celebrations in the Capital.

The event has been organised to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom General Lachit Borphukan. Lachit Divas is a regional public holiday in Assam which falls on November 24.

Lachit Divas is celebrated as a tribute to Lachit Borphukan, who was a great army commander of the Ahom kingdom. He is known for his leadership in the 1671 ‘Battle of Saraighat’ that led to the victory of the Ahom army over Mughal forces, led by Raja Ramsingh-I.

Papon was born in Guwahati to notable Assamese folk singers Khagen Mahanta and Archana Mahanta. When he began his venture into music, his father told him to always make honest music that connects with the hearts of his listeners.

Talking about his performance, Papon says: “Representing my home state is always an honour for me. I am touched that I have been invited to perform for such an honourable occasion. I am so lucky that I share the same birth date as the great Mahabir Lachit Borphukan. I am looking forward to performing some of the well-known Assamese songs, representing my home state.”

As he always believes in experiments, this time also he is using different kinds of instruments, and orchestral elements, to perform Assamese folk songs. “I am delighted to be part of such a celebration and perform Assamese folk compositions that represent the culture of my state.”

He is performing at Sunder Nursery at 8.30 p.m.

