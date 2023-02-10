ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Papon’s song from Yami Gautam’s ‘Lost’ is all about finding light

Singer Papon has collaborated with director Anirudhha Roy Chowdhary for the music of his upcoming film ‘Lost.

Talking about the beautiful melody, Papon said: “‘Roshni’ as the name describes is a song of finding the light within. It is a song that consoles your soul and makes you feel good about your life instantly. The song has been composed by Shantanu Moitra and penned by Swanand Kirkire, both supremely talented musicians. It is always a pleasure to collaborate with them.”

Papon and Swanand Kirkire have previously collaborated for ‘Namami Brahmaputra’. The song composed and produced by Papon featured a plethora of star artists from across the nation singing for the Brahmaputra.

Starring Yami Gautam and Pankaj Kapur, ‘Lost’ is a suspense thriller all set to premiere on Zee5 on 16th February 2023.

