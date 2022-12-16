ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Papon’s ‘Sun Zara’ captures the fun vibe of 60s romantic songs

NewsWire
Singer Papon has lent his vocal prowess for the song ‘Sun Zara’ from the upcoming film ‘Cirkus’. He said that it is a beautiful melody that takes one back to the 1960s.

‘Sun Zara’ is a romantic song set in the tunes of the 60s. The song is a visual treat, shot in two different locales.

Papon, talking about the song, said: “Sun Zara is a beautiful melody that takes you back to the 60s and will leave you wanting for more. We have captured the fun vibe of the romantic songs from that era. It was a pleasure voicing a track for the one and only Ranveer Singh.”

She added: “This is the first time I got a chance to work with DSP, his music is just magic and its always a pleasure to sing with my dear friend Shreya. The song is finally out and I can’t wait for the audience’s reactions.”

‘Sun Zara’ is the second song from Rohit Shetty’s directorial mad comedy ‘Cirkus’ starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandes.

Composed by Rockstar DSP, written by Kumar the song is sung by Papon and Shreya Ghoshal.

20221216-133803

