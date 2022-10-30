ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Papon’s to launch all-India concert tour from Dibrugarh on Nov 3

Popular singer Papon, considered to be a live wire on stage, has announced the dates for his India musical tour that is to take place in November this year.

Healing hearts through his music, the multifaceted singer has announced the dates for his musical tour on his social media handles.

The singer, who will begin his tour with a performance in Dibrugarh in Assam on November 3, will end it on November 16 in Udaipur. Some of the cities that he will be performing in include, Delhi, Bhopal, Bangalore, Indore and Shillong.

Interestingly, the singer will take a day’s break on November 9 to perform in Singapore as well.

Talking about the tour, Papon said: “I am very excited to perform in these cities live in front of my fans. For me, it is one of the most overpowering emotions. I am happiest when I witness my fans grooving to my songs and having a good time and I am looking forward to it.”

His recent tracks such as ‘Maula’, ‘Khidki’, ‘Siyaahi’ and ‘Zindagi’ from Bala are proof that he knows how to regale his listeners across genres. Through ‘Paatigonit’, ‘Koi Nidia Kiyaw’, and ‘Rode Rodaale Saa’, he has also catered to his Assamese fanbase.

20221030-151808

