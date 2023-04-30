ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Paps to Kangana: ‘Darr lagta hai’; Kangana replies: ‘Lagna hi chahiye’

Actress Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport on Sunday jetting off to Haridwar. She would be attending the Ganga Aarti. Donning an ivory coloured saree, the actress sported a statement necklace and rounded up her look with her wavey traces loosely tied.

Talking to the paparazzi stationed at the airport, Kangana said, “I’m going to Haridwar just in case you’re wondering where I’m headed after getting decked up. Waise aapne pooccha toh nahi par maine socha main hi apko bata dun, main Ganga Aarti kanre jaa rahi hoon (I thought I would tell you that I’m going to attend the Ganga Aarti) and tomorrow I’ll be going to Kedarnatha.

When one of the paparazzo told her that he is afraid of talking to her as he said, “Aapse baat karne mein darr lagta hai”, Kangana quipped by saying, “Lagna chaahiye, agar aap samajhdaar hain toh lagna chaahiye (That’s how it should be if you’re wise enough).”

Earlier, Kangana had expressed her displeasure with regards to some paparazzi spying on her at the behest of a well-known actor, as per her claim. She even penned a long note in her Instagram story hitting out at the said actor.

20230430-155404

