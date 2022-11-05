SPORTSBADMINTONINDIA

Para-badminton World Championship: Pramod Bhagat reaches singles, doubles finals

Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat is one step away from defending his double gold medal at the ongoing Para-Badminton World Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Pramod Bhagat, who is playing his seventh career World Championships, has won a total of five gold, one silver and three bronze medals in singles and doubles in the six championships he has played. Moreover, except for the 2007 and 2017 World Championships, Pramod has reached the finals in all the editions.

Saturday’s exciting semifinal match was between Pramod Bhagat and Japan’s Daisuki Fujihara in which Pramod entered the final with a score of 22-20, 21-14. He will meet his countryman Nitesh Kumar in the final.

In the same way, Pramod Bhagat and his doubles partner Manoj Sarkar went past the pair of Guillaume Gaily and Mathieu Thomas of France easily with a scoreline of 21-08, 21-16 and reached the final. They will meet Indonesia’s Ramdani and Ukun Runkandi in the final on Sunday.

On the other hand, World No.3 Sukant Kadam went down fighting in his semifinal match against Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan with a score of 20-22 and 15-21.

