Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat remained on course to defend his double gold as he reached the semifinals in singles and doubles men’s SL-3 section at the ongoing Para-Badminton World championship.

Meanwhile, world No.3 Sukant Kadam has also reached the semifinals in the SL-4 category.

The Padma Shree awardee defeated Ukraine’s Oleksandr Chyrkov in straight sets to confirm his spot in the last four. The score read 21-17, 21-19 at the end of the 30-minute encounter.

Next, he will face Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in the semifinals.

In SL-3 men’s doubles, Pramod and his partner Manoj Sarkar defeated South Korea’s Joo Dongjae and Shin Kyung Hwan to top their group and book a spot in the semifinals. The match went into three sets with the scoreline of 21-17, 16-21, 21-10. Now the duo will face the French pair of Guillaume Gailly and Mathieu Thomas.

In the SL4 men’s category, world No.3 Sukant Kadam defeated Singapore’s Chee Hiong Ang in straight sets, beating him 21-10, 21-15. Now the shuttler will face Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan to book a place in the final.

