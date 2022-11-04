SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

Para-Badminton World: Pramod Bhagat in singles, doubles semis; Sukant Kadam too advances

NewsWire
0
0

Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat remained on course to defend his double gold as he reached the semifinals in singles and doubles men’s SL-3 section at the ongoing Para-Badminton World championship.

Meanwhile, world No.3 Sukant Kadam has also reached the semifinals in the SL-4 category.

The Padma Shree awardee defeated Ukraine’s Oleksandr Chyrkov in straight sets to confirm his spot in the last four. The score read 21-17, 21-19 at the end of the 30-minute encounter.

Next, he will face Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in the semifinals.

In SL-3 men’s doubles, Pramod and his partner Manoj Sarkar defeated South Korea’s Joo Dongjae and Shin Kyung Hwan to top their group and book a spot in the semifinals. The match went into three sets with the scoreline of 21-17, 16-21, 21-10. Now the duo will face the French pair of Guillaume Gailly and Mathieu Thomas.

In the SL4 men’s category, world No.3 Sukant Kadam defeated Singapore’s Chee Hiong Ang in straight sets, beating him 21-10, 21-15. Now the shuttler will face Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan to book a place in the final.

20221104-183005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab Sports Minister greets Thomas Cup winner Kapila

    Swiss Open badminton: Sindhu, Prannoy in semis, Kashyap, Sameer Verma make...

    Malaysian Open: Sindhu, P Kashyap move into second round, Saina crashes...

    BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships: India lose 1-3 to Malaysia