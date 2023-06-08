INDIA

Para-medical student raped by boyfriend, another in Bengaluru

A shocking incident of a para-medical student being raped by her boyfriend and his friend came to light in in Bengaluru city on Thursday, police said.

Accused Purushottam and his friend Chetan have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to police, the victim, a paramedical student, hails from Tumakuru district. The accused, who also hails from Koratagere town in Tumakuru district, got introduced to her two years ago and both fell in love.

The two had met a week ago and Purushottam had taken her mobile and came to Bengaluru. As she asked him to return it, he asked her to come to Bengaluru and collect it from the Majestic area of the central business district.

When the girl came to Bengaluru on June 6, Purushottam convinced her to go along with him to the residence of his friend in Girinagar area. It is alleged that after locking her up inside the house, both the accused allegedly raped her.

The neighbors, after hearing the screams of the young woman, had come to her help and called the police. Police had rescued the young woman and arrested both the accused. Further investigations are on.

