Para shooting world cup: Avani Lekhara wins gold with world record, secures 2024 Paris Paralympics spot

Tokyo Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara secured a spot at the 2024 Paris Paralympics after winning the gold medal in the Para Shooting World Cup in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 in France on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old won the gold with a record score of 250.6, breaking her own world record of 249.6. Poland’s Emilia Babska bagged the silver medal with a total of 247.6, while Anna Normann of Sweden got bronze with a score of 225.6.

Lekhara’s achievement came after the shooter and her coach were initially denied visas, however, the issue was resolved by the Sports Ministry.

After securing the Paris 2024 berth, an elated Lekhara tweeted, “Proud to bring home the gold in the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 event with a WR score & India’s 1st Paris 2024 Quota, at the Chateauroux2022. My 1st Int. event since the @paralympics. A big thank you to everyone who has supported me!.”

“Avani Lekhara, the new WorldRecord holder in the R2 – women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1. The Indian shooter just crushed the former record (249.6) by scoring 250.6 in the Chateauroux2022 World Cup, in France!” Shooting Para Sport wrote on its Twitter handle.

