India won two medals — a gold and a bronze — on the second day of the 2022 World Shooting Para-Sports (WPS) World Championship at Al Ain, bagging gold in P3 Team Event – 25m Pistol Mixed SH1 event.

The team of Rahul Jakhar, Singhraj and Nihal Singh won the gold in the Team event.

In the individual event, Rahul Jakhar won the bronze medal, finishing behind Kim Jungnam of South Korea and Olseken Denysiuk of Ukraine. Jungnam finished with 28 points ahead of Denysiuk and Jakhar ended with 21 points.

In the qualifying stage of the P3 25 Mixed Pistol SHi, Jahkar had topped the rankings, with a score of 582 points and 12x (inner 10s), with Jungnam and Denysiuk second and third respectively with 577and 575 points.

Among the other Indians, Singhraj was placed seventh with a score of 565 (10x) while Nihal Singh was ranked 8th after the qualifying round with the same number of points as they made it to the final.

In the final, Nihal Singh finished fourth with 20 points while Paralympic Games twin medals winner Singhraj ended 6th with a score of 13 points.

In the P3 – Mixed Air Rifle Prone event, India’s Avani Lekhara shot 630.6 to finish 19th in the qualifying round. Sidhartha Babu was placed 17th with a score of 631.3 points.

Fellow rifle shooter from India, Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar too came up with a below-par score of 622.5 to end 45th in the qualifying stage.

Yulia Watanabe of Japan topped the list with a score of 637.7 and Natascha Hiltrop of Germany was second with 636.2 points.

Veronika Vadovicova of Slovakia won the gold medal with 255.5 points.

