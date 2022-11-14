SPORTSWORLD

Para-shooting worlds: Singhraj, Manish Narwal, Deepender help India win silver in P4-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian pistol team of Paralympic medallists Singhraj and Manish Narwal along with Deepender Singh bagged a silver medal in the P4- Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event at the Shooting Para-sports World Championship 2022 here on Monday.

The Indian team finished with a total of 1579-13x, finishing behind the South Korean team ofSea Kyun Park, Aeekyung Moon and Jungnam Kim, who won the gold medal with an aggregate score of 1592-21x.

Turkey claimed the bronze medal with a total of 1574-23x.

This was the only gold for India on Monday as the seasoned Singhraj could manage only fifth position with a total of 157.3 in the individual section of P4-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1.

Singhraj had a sedate start in the eight-shooter final as he shot four scores between 8.1 to 8.8 and a 9.8 for a total of 43.1 in the first five shots.

He survived the first three eliminations but lost out o Mirshafiei Seyedmohammadreza of Iran as he could manage only 8.4 and 9.6 in the elimination round with the Iranian who shot 8.7 and 10.1 to survive. The Iranian eventually finished fourth as Olivera Nakovska-Bikova of Macedonia, Oleksir Denysiuk of Ukraine and Cevat Karagol of Turkey won the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the qualifying round, Singhraj finished fifth with a score of 532-7x while Narwal was 11th with 527 and Deepender ended 18th with 520 points.

