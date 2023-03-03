Indian Para-shuttler Mandeep Kaur has become the new world no.1 ranked para-badminton player in the WS SL3 category.

Kaur participated in the recently concluded Spanish Level II Para-Badminton International tournament, which serves as one of the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Paralympics, held in Vitoria Gasteiz Spain between 20th-26th February 2023. She clinched a silver medal in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category along with her mixed partner Chirag Baretha and also won a bronze medal in the women’s singles SL3 category.

The 28 years old, who hails from Uttarakhand is supported by Welspun Foundation and currently trains at Lucknow under the guidance of Dronacharya awardee Gaurav Khanna, who is also the head national coach of the Indian Para-badminton team and has been training ace players like Palak Kohli, Abu Hubaida, Manoj Sarkar to name a few.

“After putting in so much hard work each and every day, I am finally where I always aimed to be. I am thankful to my coach for his support and guidance,” Mandeep was quoted as saying in a media release on Friday.

The top three ranked athletes in the women’s singles SL3 category (Mandeep Kaur, Manasi Joshi and Parul Parmar) are part of the Welspun Super Sport Women program.

“It’s all her hard work that she has put in every day, which has resulted in achieving her goal of becoming world no.1. It is a huge win and as a coach, I am proud of the effort and dedication she has shown over the years,” said coach Gaurav Khanna, who was elated with Mandeep’s new ranking.

After reaching her career high, Mandeep plans on participating in more international tournaments as 2023 is the Paralympic qualifier year, and her focus will be to win medals and maintain her rankings.

