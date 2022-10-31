INDIASPORTS

Para World Championship: Seeded No.2 Sukant Kadam hopes to win gold medal

NewsWire
0
0

World No.3 Sukant Kadam begins his quest in the BWF Para World Badminton Championship with reasons aplenty to perform.

Seeded No.2 in the Men’s Singles SL-4 event, which begins tomorrow in Tokyo, Japan, the Pune based shuttler looks ahead to improve upon his bronze medal performance that he achieved in the last edition held in Basel, Switzerland in 2019.

“Personally, winning gold is the ultimate aim, but in realistic understanding making the final will be a step forward,” says Sukant, who will be playing his third World Championship. Earlier, Sukant played in 2017 Ulsan, Korea edition (quarterfinalist) and 2019.

At Tokyo, Sukant begins his round robin (group stage) in Group-B alongside Hassan Mubiru (Uganda) and Vievan Thuong Nguyen (Vietnam) with an eye to top and move into the elimination round (main draw).

“I am in good shape and trained really hard,” on his readiness for the challenge ahead. On his preparation, he says: “Focused training on being consistent and improving on set skills have been the order. I am geared up to tackle all situations.”

For Sukant, Tokyo, Japan has had bittersweet memories and enough to push himself to do well. Having played in two tournaments in the past, the 2018 Japan Para Badminton International fetched him a silver medal, while in the 2019 Paralympic Test event he was a quarter finalist.

However, in a case of being so-near-yet-so-far, 2020 was the year when he missed out on playing at the biggest stage – the Olympics. Ranked No. 5 in the world and third behind Tarun Tarun and Suhas L Yethiraj he was short on qualification. “Yes it’s like you win some and lose some and I think that moment helped me prepare better for the 2024 Paris Paralympics and the World Championship is where I am looking to start a journey towards making the Olympics a dream”.

20221031-225602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hemant Soren’s tweet targeting PM Modi draws flak (Ld)

    The promise of Bringadi for healthy, revitalised hair

    TN Forest Dept requests Railway to demolish walls for elephants’ movement

    AAP’s Mann challenges Channi to contest against him