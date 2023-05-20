HEALTH

Paradromics inches closer to FDA approval for brain implant

NewsWire
0
0

US-based brain-computer interface developer Paradromics may be a step closer to getting the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its brain implant that can help severely motor-impaired people, the company has announced.

The company, in a statement, said that the US regulator has granted the implant a “breakthrough device designation” for its Connexus Direct Data Interface (DDI).

The designation offers an expedited review process for transformative medical devices with the potential to treat irreversibly debilitating conditions.

Connexus DDI is an assistive communication device that translates brain signals into speech and movement in real time, restoring social connection and enabling independent engagement with technology. As it records directly from the brain, the neuroprosthesis could restore communication and functional independence to thousands of people living with paralysis.

“This designation recognises the transformative promise of our device, and we look forward to continued coordination with the FDA to accelerate its availability,” said Paradromics CEO Matt Angle, in the statement.

Meanwhile, the company also announced a $33 million Series A funding round led by Prime Movers Lab and Westcott Investment Group, Dolby Family Ventures, and Green Sands Equity.AA

“This investment validates our leadership position among the small group of BCI platform companies on the verge of commercialisation,” Angle said

Paradromics is part of the emerging brain-computer interface, or BCI, industry. Beyond assistive communication, BCI has the potential to address a range of currently unmet medical needs, from motor and sensory deficits to chronic pain and mood disorders.

The best-known name in the BCI space is billionaire Elon Musk’s Neuralink.

While Neuralink is focussed more on neurological disorders, the potential applications of Paradromics implant are far-reaching and diverse.

The Connexus DDI can help people with conditions like ALS, spinal cord injury, and stroke which causes severe motor impairment, affecting patients’ ability to communicate. Many of these patients have intact, highly active brains but may struggle to speak or use a computer or rely on slow, frustrating gaze-tracking systems.

The technology could revolutionise the treatment of neurological and brain-related conditions ranging from sensory deficits to mood disorders.

20230520-120002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 126 mn

    Sonia Gandhi stable, recovering

    Retinal implants can give artificial vision to blind: Study

    Long Covid still a risk with Omicron despite mild illness: Fauci