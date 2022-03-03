SCI-TECH

Parag Agrawal reopens Twitter offices globally from March 15

By NewsWire
0
0

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Thursday announced to reopen the company offices from March 15 globally.

Agrawal, who last month took “a few weeks” of paternity leave for the birth of his second child, said that business travel is fully back, effective immediately.

“As we open up, our approach remains the same. Whenever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work and that includes working from home full-time forever,” he posted in a tweet.

“The decisions about where you work, whether you feel safe travelling for business, and what events you attend, should be yours,” he added.

Agrawal, who became Twitter CEO in November and is the executive sponsor of Twitter’s internal parents’ community, plans to be “connected” with the company’s executive team during his leave.

He said that there will be lots of challenges in the coming months and “we will need to be proactive, intentional, learn and adapt”.

“I look forward to seeing you all back in office or perhaps at an event, somewhere in your home city, or mine?”

Twitter, like other Big Tech companies, closed its offices and travel two years back at the onset of the first wave of the pandemic.

Tech giant Google has also said it will end the voluntary work-from-home period and start having employees in the Bay Area and several other US locations return to the office starting the week of April 4.

20220303-222206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.