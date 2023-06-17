SPORTSFOOTBALL

Paraguay boss Schelotto upbeat on World Cup hopes

NewsWire
0
0

Paraguay head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto has said that he is confident his team will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Albirroja have not featured in football’s showpiece tournament since 2010, when they reached the quarterfinals in South Africa.

Schelotto said some pundits were already dismissing his team’s chances of securing a berth at the next edition in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

“Let people write us off but I have no doubt that we’ll go to the World Cup,” the 50-year-old Argentine told reporters ahead of his side’s home friendly against Nicaragua on Sunday.

Paraguay finished eighth in the 10-team South American zone qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, winning just three of their 18 matches, Xinhua reported.

But he said his players would be better prepared for the next qualifying campaign, which begins in September

“We’ve grown as a group and we’re able to better relate with each other,” Schelotto said.

“We have some top players but we don’t want to depend on any individuals. Playing well as a team is the most important thing if you want to play in a World Cup,” he added.

20230617-114803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL 2022/23: Kerala Blasters beat East Bengal 3-1 in season opener

    SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship: India register 2nd consecutive win, beat Bhutan...

    Argentina boss Scaloni expecting ‘beautiful’ quarterfinal against Netherlands

    Champions League: Bayern’s Nagelsmann puzzling over tactics ahead of Paris duel