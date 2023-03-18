Uncapped goalkeeper Aldo Perez has been included in Paraguay’s squad for a friendly against Chile later this month, the Paraguayan football association said.

The 22-year-old has impressed while playing for Paraguayan top-flight club Guairena, conceding just 10 goals in seven matches so far this season.

As expected, Albirroja manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto also included Brighton forward Julio Enciso and Boca Juniors defender Bruno Valdez in his 25-man squad, a Xihua report said on Saturday.

But there was no place for Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron, who is expected to be sidelined for the next six weeks because of a thigh injury.

Chile will host Paraguay at the Monumental stadium in Santiago on March 27.

