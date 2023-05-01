WORLD

Paraguay’s ruling party candidate Santiago Pena wins prez polls

NewsWire
0
0

Paraguay’s top electoral court has confirmed that ruling Colorado Party candidate Santiago Pena won the presidential elections.

According to the Superior Court of Electoral Justice, with more than 96 per cent of the ballots counted, the 44-year-old economist and former Finance Minister garnered close to 43 per cent of the votes, widely surpassing his main rival Efrain Alegre, candidate of the Coalition for a New Paraguay, reports Xinhua news agency.

Alegre won 27.5 per cent of the votes with no chance of gaining on Pena.

Pena will succeed President Mario Abdo Benitez, also from the Colorado Party, to govern for the next five years.

In Sunday’s elections, the legislature’s 45 senators and 80 deputies were also elected, as were the country’s 17 governors.

According to the court, voter participation was at 63.13 per cent.

Some 4.8 million of the South American country’s 7.5 million people were eligible to vote in the election.

“Thank you for this Colorado victory, thank you for this Paraguayan victory,” Pena said.

“Today, we are not celebrating a personal triumph, we are celebrating the victory of a people who with their vote chose the path of social peace, dialogue, fraternity and national reconciliation,” he added.

Conceding defeat, Alegre said that “the effort was not enough”.

The Colorado Party has governed Paraguay almost continually since 1947 — through a dictatorship and since the return of democracy in 1989.

20230501-102005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Crime rate in S.Korea lowest in 10 years

    UN official reiterates support for Libya’s elections commission

    Researchers develop implantable device to reduce pain signals

    Liverpool accept Mayor’s victory parade offer, regardless of Champions League and...