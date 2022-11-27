Paralympian Avani Lekhara, former Ranji cricketer Sarkar Talwar and the All India Chess Federation (AICF) were among the awardees in various categories at the TURF2022 and India Sports Awards of FICCI.

Talwar was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement of the Year award on Saturday. Talwar, the Director-Sports, Manav Rachna Education Institutions, is also the recipient of the Dronacharya Lifetime Award, given by the President of India.

Avani, who won two medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, was recognised as the Para Sportsperson of the Year, while Shrey Kadyan was recognised as the Special Sportsperson of the Year.

For their remarkable work over the past decade, Odisha was recognised as the Best State for Promoting Sports. The All India Chess Federation won the National Sports Federation of the Year Award for hosting another successful edition of the Chess Olympiad this year.

The latest edition of FICCI Turf 2022 was a star-studded affair, witnessing participation by renowned sportspersons, including Manika Batra, Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardee, Anju Bobby George, Padma Shri, Khel Ratna, and Arjuna Awardee, former Indian Cricketer and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir, and Mithali Raj, Former Captain, Indian Women’s National Cricket Team.

In addition, seven focused plenary sessions throughout the day saw eminent sports industry personalities engage in wide-ranging discussions over various aspects concerning the sports sector.

FULL LIST OF AWARDS:

Best Equipment Company Promoting Sports: STAG

Best Sports Infrastructure Construction Company: TransStadia

Best Educational Institute Promoting Sports: Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

Best School Promoting Sports: Manav Rachna International School

Best NGO Promoting Sports: Special Olympics Bharat

Best Corporate Promoting Sports Development: JSW

Sports Journalist of the Year – Electronic: Nikhil Naz

Sports Journalist of the Year – Print: Rakesh Rao

Excellence in Sports Governance: Sports Authority of India

Coach of the Year – Male: RB Ramesh

Coach of the Year – Female: Nonita Lal Qureshy

Sports Franchise of the Year: Bengaluru Bulls – Pro Kabaddi League

Best States Promoting Sports: Odisha

National Sports Federation of the Year: All India Chess Federation

Emerging Sports Person – Male: Payas Jain, Table Tennis

Emerging Sports Person – Female: Linthoi Chanambam, Antim Panghal

Sportsperson of the Year – Special: Shrey Kadyan

Sportsperson of the Year – Para: Avani Lekhara

Lifetime Achievement Award: Sarkar Talwar

