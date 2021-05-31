Firefighters in Mississauga battled a three-alarm fire that caused serious damage to the popular Paramount Fine Foods restaurant located in the Erin Mills Mall complex on Sunday evening.

A customer is said to have alerted staff to the fire in the roof. Emergency crews were called to the restaurant just before 6 p.m.

Staff and customers were able to get out safely.

Fire crews arrived and entered the building with an offensive attack, but later realized they would not be able to put out the fire from the inside due to the unique structure of the building and high heat conditions, said Mississauga Fire’s Acting Platoon Chief Graham Gold.

Crews then retreated and set up four aerial trucks. The roof later collapsed due to fire damage. The cause and origin of the blaze have not yet been determined.

There are no reported injuries.

Gold said the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified because the damage caused by the fire is estimated to be over $500,000.

Eleven fire trucks are said to have attended the scene.