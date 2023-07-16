INDIA

Paras asserts only he will contest from Hajipur in 2024

The tussle between Pasupati Kumar Paras and Chirag Paswan over the legacy of Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan is still on with both leaders asserting their intention to contest from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections.

Paras, who currently represents Hajipur, said that he is a sitting MP from Hajipur and he will contest next the Lok Sabha election from the same constituency.

“Who is Chirag Paswan? I contested the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Hajipur. At that time, my elder brother Ram Vilas Paswan asked me to contest the Lok Sabha poll from Hajipur and he had asked Chirag Paswan to contest from Jamui. Ram Vilas Paswan had no faith in him and hence, he handed over the political legacy to me. So, I will contest the Lok Sabha poll 2024 from Hajipur and not him.

“I have an alliance with the BJP and not anyone else. Chirag Paswan is not part of the NDA. He was called for the meeting of the NDA by the BJP top leadership but we will not compromise on any seats held by my party,” Paras said.

“I was called by the top leadership to end our dispute with Chirag Paswan. I said that it is not possible. When the party breaks, it gets united at some point but once the heart becomes broken, it cannot mend again. The people of Jamui are asking Chirag Paswan why he is leaving them,” he added.

Earlier, Chirag Paswan staked claim to contest 6 Lok Sabha seats, including Hajipur for himself, and also wanted a Rajya Sabha seat.

