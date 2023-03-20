ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Paras Kalnawat plays an ideal son in ‘Kundali Bhagya’

‘Anupamaa’ fame Paras Kalnwat speaks about playing an ideal son and a caring person, Rajveer in the show ‘Kundali Bhagya’ and how he feels about being part of the fictional drama.

Paras throws light on his character saying that he is an ideal son, who can never say no to his mother and always values relationships, and follows certain principles in life.

Talking about his role, Paras said: “Rajveer is a very fun-loving boy, who loves his mother unconditionally. He is a very helpful person and always looks at the positive side of everything. He values every relationship in his life and is a man of principles.”

Paras, who also participated in the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’, shared that he found he could relate to his character and thus enjoys portraying it on screen. He also hopes the audience will appreciate his acting skills.

“I can easily relate to my character and will give my hundred per cent to do justice. I hope the audience showers their love and support like they always have,” he added.

The ‘Meri Durga’ actor shared his experience of being part of the show: “I am very happy to be part of the ‘Kundali Bhagya’ cast because it has been one of the top shows of the television industry for a couple of years now. Everyone around me has always talked about this show, in fact, even my family watches and follows this show.”

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

