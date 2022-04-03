ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Paras Nath, Salman Ali on their latest track ‘Kaise Sarkar’

Popular flautist and music composer Paras Nath and singer Salman Ali have come together for their latest single ‘Kaise Sarkar’. Paras and Salman talks about the song and how the project is special to them.

Salman Ali says: “I feel so privileged to be a part of this project and received huge appreciation for ‘Kaise Sarkar’. “

“This song is important for me because it’s genre and style is so different from other. Not only do I feel that all artists and musicians who have contributed are complete but the song itself is perfect.”

While Paras Nath shares further about the idea behind the track and says that this song is soulful and has a soothing melody. And he expresses his hopes that audience will love listening to it

“I absolutely enjoyed the recording and making process of this song. I hope my fans and audience give the song much love, as this one is close to my heart,” he adds.

‘Kaise Sarkar’ written by Karamat Ali is released on Sufiscore’s YouTube channel.

