Bong Joon Ho, director of the Oscar winning movie, ‘Parasite’ is assembling a star-studded cast for his upcoming sci-fi project, which is based on the novel, ‘Mickey7’, authored by Edward Ashton.

Warner Bros. is the studio backing the project. Reportedly, the director has roped in Robert Pattinson, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo and Naomi Ackie for this project.

Bon Joon Ho is reportedly going to write, direct as well as produce this project for his Offscreen production company. Along with him Dooho Choi of Kate Street Picture Company, Dede Gardner of Plan B and Jeremy Kleiner for Warner Bros. are on board as producers.

This film reunites Choi and Bong with Plan B (Brad Pitt’s production house) since their last successful collaboration on the 2017 movie by Bong, titled ‘Okja’.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Mickey7 can be described as “’The Martian’ meets ‘Dark Matter'”.

The movie revolves around Mickey7, a man who is on an expedition to colonise Niflheim, the ice world. This man is considered to be expendable and tends to take jobs that are too risky and when he dies, he regenerates a clone self while ensuring most of his memories stay intact.

When Mickey7, who was presumed dead, returns to his base, he sees that a new clone Mickey8 has taken his place.

This, yet-to-be-titled project is the first for Bong since his 2019 award winning ‘Parasite’. Bong Joon Ho is currently working on a ‘Parasite’ series for HBO.

Naomi Ackie, is also going to star as Whitney Houston in the biopic, ‘Wanna Dance With Somebody’.

Toni Collette is currently appearing in the HBO miniseries, ‘The Staircase’ and her upcoming project also includes the movies, ‘Mafia Mama’ and ‘The Estate’.

Mark Ruffalo will soon be seen once again as Bruce Banner for Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Robert Pattinson, who became famous for playing Edward Cullen in the ‘Twilight Saga’ movies is basking in the success of his recent movies, ‘Tenet’ and ‘The Batman’.