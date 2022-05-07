ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Parasuram Petla to soon direct actor Naga Chaitanya for his next

Director Parasuram Petla, who is currently awaiting the release of the much-anticipated film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata,’ will soon direct actor Naga Chaitanya, as the two have long wanted to collaborate.

The duo, who was supposed to work together before ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, could not do so, due to the pandemic.

Parasuram then rolled his project with Mahesh Babu, as Naga Chaitanya got busy with other projects.

Now that Parasuram Petla is prepping up with the script, he will soon direct Naga Chaitanya.

Chaitanya, on the other hand, is shooting for his current project, which is a supernatural horror called ‘Dhootha’.

Directed by Vikram K Kumar for Amazon Prime Video, the web series will be released later this year.

‘Thank You,’ Chaitanya’s next film, directed by Vikram K Kumar, will be released this year.

Chaitanya has a prominent role in the Hindi film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, alongside Aamir Khan.

Chaitanya is also collaborating with Vikram Prabhu on a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

